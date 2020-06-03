AAP's Sanjay Singh To Fly Migrants Home Using MP Quota

AAP's Sanjay Singh has been distributing food and making travel arrangements for migrants.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh tweeted today that he was using his annual quota of air travel as an MP to help migrant workers return to their home states.

Mr Singh is entitled to 34 business class seats in domestic flights a year. He and 33 migrant workers from Bihar will fly to Patna Thursday using this allocation, which can be availed by "any number of companions or relatives", according to the rules.

Mr Singh thanked NGOs and other partners for helping him make travel arrangements for those migrants whose tickets could not be covered under his travel quota.

सांसद को साल भर में मिलने वाली 34 फ़्लाइट का इस्तेमाल प्रवासी साथियों को पटना पहुँचाने के लिए करूँगा साथियों और स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं के सहयोग से कल 4.6.2020 को भी 180 व 12 प्रवासी मज़दूरों को दो अलग अलग फ़्लाइट से पटना लेकर जाऊँगा, सभी सहयोगी साथियों का हृदय से आभार। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 3, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised his AAP colleague on Twitter saying, "Singh ji's initiative will inspire everyone." The tweet in Hindi said those blessed with resources have the responsibility to use them for the underprivileged.

Mr Singh, AAP's spokesperson, has also been distributing food and making road transportation arrangements for migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to return home after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown left lakhs stranded without jobs or shelter.

AAP has been critical of the Centre's handling of the Covid crisis, especially the exodus of migrant workers from India's economic hubs.

Mr Singh had recently written to Railway minister Piyush Goyal, saying FI₹should be lodged against those responsible for diversion of Shramik Special trains ferrying migrants stranded in different parts of the country. "There were around 40 trains that lost their way...Who is responsible for these undue delays of trains that has even led to tragedies, including deaths," Mr Singh said in the letter.

Earlier, he was detained along with former Union minister Yashwant Sinha for a protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat in Delhi over the state of migrants.

(With inputs from Agencies)