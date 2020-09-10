95,735 COVID-19 Cases, 1,172 Deaths In Biggest One-Day Rise In India

New Delhi:
- Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country recorded 23,577 cases in 24 hours - the highest in the country. The state also registered the highest number of deaths with 380 fatalities.
- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu followed Maharashtra. Total cases in 24 hours in these states are: Andhra Pradesh- 10,418, Karnataka- 9,540, UP- 6,568 and Tamil Nadu- 5,584.
- The recovery rate in the country is 77.7 per cent and death rate stood at 1.6 per cent. The Union Health Ministry last week had directed the three worst-affected states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to keep their mortality rates below one per cent.
- The total number of samples tested up till today is 5,29,34,433. Over 11.29 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, government data showed.
- The highest number of tests was conducted on September 3 with 11.72 lakh tests.
- The daily positivity rate in the country is 8.4 per cent - a rise from Wednesday's 7.7 per cent.
- Delhi on Wednesday saw a record surge with more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus - the highest since the outbreak reached the national capital.
- India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.
- After the United States and India, Brazil, Russia and Peru have the highest number of cases. US has over 63.59 lakh cases.
- The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Oxford University's Covishield vaccine and will hold the phase 3 clinical trials in India from next week, has been issued a showcause notice by the country's drug controller DGCI. Trials for the vaccine were stopped in four nations as a precautionary measure after one of the recipients in the UK showed some adverse symptoms, which are yet to be linked to the vaccine.