95,735 COVID-19 Cases, 1,172 Deaths In Biggest One-Day Rise In India

There are over 9.19 lakh active coronavirus cases in India

New Delhi:
  1. Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country recorded 23,577 cases in 24 hours - the highest in the country. The state also registered the highest number of deaths with 380 fatalities.
  2. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu followed Maharashtra. Total cases in 24 hours in these states are: Andhra Pradesh- 10,418, Karnataka- 9,540, UP- 6,568 and Tamil Nadu- 5,584.
  3. The recovery rate in the country is 77.7 per cent and death rate stood at 1.6 per cent. The Union Health Ministry last week had directed the three worst-affected states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to keep their mortality rates below one per cent.
  4. The total number of samples tested up till today is 5,29,34,433. Over 11.29 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, government data showed.
  5. The highest number of tests was conducted on September 3 with 11.72 lakh tests.
  6. The daily positivity rate in the country is 8.4 per cent - a rise from Wednesday's 7.7 per cent.
  7. Delhi on Wednesday saw a record surge with more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus - the highest since the outbreak reached the national capital.
  8. India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization data.
  9. After the United States and India, Brazil, Russia and Peru have the highest number of cases. US has over 63.59 lakh cases.
  10. The Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing the Oxford University's Covishield vaccine and will hold the phase 3 clinical trials in India from next week, has been issued a showcause notice by the country's drug controller DGCI. Trials for the vaccine were stopped in four nations as a precautionary measure after one of the recipients in the UK showed some adverse symptoms, which are yet to be linked to the vaccine.

