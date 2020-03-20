Coronavirus: 69-Year-Old Italian Man Dies In Jaipur Hospital; Had 'Recovered', Says Doctor

Coronavirus: An Italian tourist died at a private hospital in Jaipur on Friday (Representational)

A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had "recovered" from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 died at a private hospital in Jaipur, an official said today.

"The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night and he passed away", SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari said.

The 69-year-old was a "heart and lungs patient", and "recovered from COVID-19" at the SMS Hospital, according to Dr Bhandari.

"The man preferred shifting to a private hospital, so he was allowed to be shifted to the Fortis hospital on Thursday morning," Dr Bhandari said.

"He was fine in the SMS Hospital and he was fit from our side," the official added.