67,597 Fresh Covid Cases, 19% Lower Than Yesterday, Positivity Rate At 5%

India's active caseload, which has come down significantly in the last few days, currently stands at 9,94,891.

Of the total Covid infections in India, active cases stand at 2.35%.

The recovery rate currently at 96.46%. There were 1,80,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's daily positivity rate has come down to 5.02%. The weekly positivity rate stands at 8,30%.

India conduction 13,46,534 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

After a surge of infections in January led by the new Covid variant Omicron, cases are on a decline in several states in India.

Daily COVID-19 infections in Karnataka dropped to 6,151 yesterday, taking the total positive cases to 39,02,309.

West Bengal's COVID-19 graph maintained its downward trend registering 641 new cases compared to 835 the previous day, taking the tally to 20,06,513. The maximum number of 105 new cases of the disease was reported in North 24 Parganas district, while there were 75 cases in the city, a bulletin issued by it said.

Delhi reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, while the positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 percent, according to data shared by the health department.