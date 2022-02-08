Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Daily Covid Cases Below 1 Lakh After A Month

India Covid-19 Cases: India's active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938.

India reported 83,876 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 7.25%. This is the first time since January 6 that India's daily Covid tally did not cross the 1-lakh mark.

The active cases comprise 2.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

The positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent. Positivity rate is the number of people that test positive for Covid out of every hundred tests conducted.

The Drugs Controller General of India yesterday granted emergency-use approval to the single-show Sputnik Light vaccine. This is the 9th Covid vaccine approved in India.

