Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Daily Covid Cases Below 1 Lakh After A Month

New Delhi:
India reported 83,876 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 7.25%. This is the first time since January 6 that India's daily Covid tally did not cross the 1-lakh mark.
India's active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938.
The active cases comprise 2.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.
The positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent. Positivity rate is the number of people that test positive for Covid out of every hundred tests conducted.
The Drugs Controller General of India yesterday granted emergency-use approval to the single-show Sputnik Light vaccine. This is the 9th Covid vaccine approved in India.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Delhi School Reopening: Schools, Colleges Reopen In Delhi, 4 Other States As Covid Cases Drop
Schools in the national capital will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases had led to their closure in December, even as stakeholders debated the continuing of hybrid teaching and learning mode.
