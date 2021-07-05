39,796 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Lowest Daily Rise In Nearly 3 Months: 10 Points

India has logged 3,05,85,229 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,02,728 deaths. In the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded the highest number of cases with 12,100 fresh infections, according to the Health Ministry data.

The active cases, however, constitute only 1.58 per cent of India's total cases, says the Health Ministry. "Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for the 53rd consecutive day," an official statement read.

India's daily positivity rate - which indicates the number of people testing Covid positive for every 100 tests - stood at 2.61 per cent this morning. It has been less than 5 per cent for 28 consecutive days in signs of relief.

As the government tries to speed up the vaccination pace, over 35 crore doses of vaccines have been given so far. The government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year. So far, four vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V and Moderna - have been cleared for use in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will this afternoon address the CoWIN Global Conclave. About 50 countries have shown interest in using CoWin, the digital platform used for registration for vaccination.

With an eye on "test-track-treat" approach, two more laboratories have been set up by the government in Pune and Hyderabad for testing and pre-release of certification of the vaccines. Currently, the nation has a Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at Kasauli.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award for doctors for their selfless service.

The national capital is in the sixth phase of unlock and stadiums and sports complexes will reopen from today; multiplexes and swimming pools, however, stay shut.

World leaders have been warning people against letting their guards down. British PM Boris Johnson has urged people to "live with Covid". US President Joe Biden has warned Covid has yet to be fully "vanquished."