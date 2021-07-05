Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Total 3.05 Crore Covid Cases In India, 4.02 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India crossed a grim milestone of 4 lakh Covid deaths on Friday

India reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, slightly lower than Saturday, and added 955 deaths. This increased the country's cumulative tally to 3,05,45,433 and 4,02,005 fatalities.

The country crossed a grim milestone of 4 lakh Covid deaths on Friday - the third after US and Brazil.

The active caseload has declined to 4,85,350 while recovery rate increased to 97.09%. Over 52,000 patients recovered during the last 24 hours as the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 52nd consecutive day, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, but may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, according to a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of COVID-19 cases.

He, however, said the third wave could spread faster if any new virulent variant emerges.

Manindra Agarwal, involved in the "Sutra Model" or the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, also said the model has three scenarios--optimistic, intermediate and pessimistic--for the prediction of the third wave.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jul 05, 2021 06:03 (IST) Uncollected Ash Of Covid Victims Used To Make Park At Bhopal Crematorium



A park is being developed at a crematorium in Bhopal using the ashes of those who died after contracting the coronavirus infection during the second wave of the pandemic this year. The park is being developed at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat with 21 truckloads of ashes of Covid victims, which were kept at the facility as families failed to collect it due to the virus-induced restrictions and its proper disposal posed a challenge before the management.

Jul 05, 2021 05:32 (IST) "Learn To Live With" The Virus: Boris Johnson Tells Britons



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday unveil a plan to lift coronavirus restrictions from July 19, while urging the population to "learn to live with" the virus. Johnson had initially aimed for a full reopening on June 21 but was forced to push back the date because of a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant. That variant now accounts for nearly all new Covid cases in Britain. The prime minister will give a press conference and Health Minister Sajid Javid is scheduled to address parliament on the issue.

After Russia, Britain has the highest coronavirus death toll of any European country, at more than 128,000. It is gradually ending a third lockdown period, although some restrictions remain.

Night clubs have not been allowed to open, large-scale events do not run at full capacity and service is still restricted in pubs.