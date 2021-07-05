Covid Not Yet 'Vanquished', Says US President Joe Biden

"We've gained the upper hand against this virus," US President Joe Biden said. (File)

President Joe Biden warned Sunday at an Independence Day celebration that Covid has yet to be "vanquished," even if Americans have made huge progress against the pandemic.

"We've gained the upper hand against this virus," he told a large, cheering crowd of guests on the White House lawn. But he added, "Don't get me wrong: Covid-19 has not been vanquished. We all know powerful variants have emerged, like the Delta variant."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)