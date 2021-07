All legal requirements for wearing facemasks and social distancing are likely to end in England on July 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Unveiling a five-point plan for the final step of easing curbs, Johnson said: "We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions."

