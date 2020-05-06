362 Bihar Doctors Get Notice For Not Reporting To Work Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The doctors didn't report to work due to coronavirus fears

As many as 362 doctors in Bihar have been served with a showcause notice for not reporting to work without prior notice amid the coronavirus pandemic. This had led the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state to enforce another strict directive - no leaves, apart from maternity leaves, can be availed by doctors, healthcare workers and paramedic staff till the end of May.

All the doctors are from government hospitals which have been working extensively to treat COVID-19 patients. From over 37 districts in the state between March 31 to April 12 the doctors were absent from duty, the state health ministry said in a press release.

At a time when doctors and health workers are most crucial, these doctors didn't report to work due to coronavirus fears.

Many healthcare workers have been attacked across the country and many have been ostracised by people in fear that they might spread the highly contagious virus.

Attacks on health officials peaked in Bihar last month, with four cases being reported across the state in a single day. This was at a time when the number of coronavirus cases had not even crossed a hundred.

Not all 362 doctors who were absent were treating coronavirus patients. But in this time of grave need as the country grapples with the deadly virus, almost everyone is involved in tracking, tracing or treating patients in some way or the other.

Bihar has reported 529 coronavirus cases and has registered four deaths so far. The country has been under a lockdown since March 25 which has been extended twice.