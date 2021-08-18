35,178 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Nearly 40% Higher Than Yesterday

Active cases have fallen to 3,67,415 - the lowest in 148 days - and are 1.14 per cent of total cases. 37,169 people were discharged after treatment in the past 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to around 3.15 crore. The recovery rate is 97.52 per cent - the highest since March last year.

The weekly positivity rate - the percentage of Covid tests returning positive results - is 1.95 per cent. It has been below the danger mark of three per cent for the last 54 days. The daily rate is 1.96 per cent and it has been below the three per cent mark for 23 days

Around 55 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours, taking total doses administered to 56.1 crore. The seven-day-average of vaccine doses has risen to over 43 lakh - the highest since late June, when it was around 45 lakh doses.

However, at the current rate only 36 per cent of India's adult population will be fully inoculated by the end of the year, as opposed to the government's plan for at least 60 per cent vaccination. The required daily vaccination rate is now over 100 lakh doses, whereas the actual average over the past seven days is around 55 lakh.

Kerala continues to be India's new COVID-19 epicentre, with over 21,000 new cases reported in 24 hours. This is a significant increase from the 12,294 reported on Monday. The active caseload in the southern state has soared to over 1.75 lakh.

Tamil Nadu officials are reporting 'vaccine apathy', following a drastic dip from around 36,000 cases per day in May to less than 2,000 now. On Monday over 4 lakh doses were administered but the daily average over the last week is 2.23 lakh. Only 37 per cent of the population has had one dose and around 8.2 per cent both.

Delhi reported 38 fresh cases and four fatalities, and the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent (unchanged from a day earlier), according to a Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday. The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday.

Curfew timings have been relaxed and inter-district movement of passengers allowed in Assam (except to and from Kamrup Metropolitan district), as per revised SOP, the state said on Tuesday. Assam reported 741 new cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Monday the centre imposed restrictions on the export of rapid antigen testing kits, amid experts' warning of a possible third wave. Exporters have to seek a licence or permission from the DGFT for shipping items under the restricted category. Such restrictions are aimed at increasing the domestic availability of the kits.