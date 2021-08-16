12,294 Covid Cases In Kerala With 142 Related Deaths In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, 72 health workers have tested positive for the virus in Kerala (File)

Kerala today logged 12,294 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, pushing the overall infection count to 36,81,965, as the number of related deaths rose to 18,743 with 142 fatalities in the same period.

As many as 18,542 people have recovered since Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 35,10,909, bringing the number of active cases to 1,72,239, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 87,578 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was found to be 14.03 per cent. So far, 2,95,45,529 samples have been tested in the state, the official release said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (1,693 cases), Kozhikode (1,522 cases), Thrissur (1,394 cases), Ernakulam (1,353 cases), Palakkad (1,344 cases) and Kannur (873 cases).

In the last 24 hours, 72 health workers have tested positive for the virus - 68 of them had come from outside the state. 11,425 patients were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 729 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,91,831 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,63,950 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,881 in hospitals.

