31 Delhi Cops In Quarantine After Policeman Tests Coronavirus Positive

31 Delhi police personnel including an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer have gone in self-quarantine after a policeman was found to be coronavirus positive.

The police personnel had reportedly come in contact with the Assistant Sub-Inspector who was posted at Delhi's AIIMS. AIIMS is one of the hospitals where people infected with the virus are being treated.

Delhi on Monday registered 356 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the sharpest single-day spike that took the capital's tally to 1,510. Four more people have died, taking the total to 28, health officials said.

The number of containment zones in the national capital has also increased to 47 after the inclusion of new areas including Sant Nagar and Burari among others, news agency ANI reported. On Sunday, the number was 43.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a massive sanitisation drive in the national capital's containment areas and high-risk zones.

"We have declared COVID-19 containment zones as 'Red Zones" and high-risk zones as 'Orange Zones' ...We have identified more containment zones in the national capital...We will carry out massive sanitisation drive in COVID-19 containment zones and orange zones from Monday," he said.

His government is using 10 advanced Japanese machines and 50 Delhi Jal Board machines to sanitise the areas. It is also running a surveillance and testing drive called "Operation Shield" which focusses on sealing of areas, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking.

Last month a senior Delhi police officer and his staff were put in quarantine for days after his daughter returned from abroad.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India have gone past the 9,000-mark, including over 300 deaths.

With inputs from PTI