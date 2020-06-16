3,000 Made-In-India Ventilators Given To States: Official

In the coming days, the domestic production of ventilators will speed up: Official (Representational)

As a part of Make in India initiative, the central government has started distributing indigenous ventilators to hospitals across the country to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first slot, about 3,000 domestic ventilators have been distributed to states.

Ventilators are life-saving medical equipment required for COVID-19 patients, as some of them tend to develop acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS).

On May 1, the Union Health Ministry, in a press statement, had indicated the projected demand of 75,000 ventilators till June. Accordingly, orders were rushed including the requirements of the state governments.

"So far, at least 3,000 country-made ventilators have been distributed to states, which will be placed in various hospitals; few are under dispatch," a senior government official confirmed to news agency ANI.

In the coming days, the domestic production of ventilators is going to speed up, added the official.

On 13 May, the central government in its press statement said, "For augmenting the infrastructure to tackle COVID-19 cases across the country, 50,000' 'Made-in-India'' ventilators will be purchased from PM CARES Fund at a cost of approximately Rs 2000 crores. These ventilators will be provided to government-run COVID hospitals in all States/UTs, for better treatment of the critical COVID-19 cases."

In the meantime, orders have been placed on international companies like Hamilton, Mindray and Draeger to supply ventilators. Ministry of External Affairs is also approaching suppliers in China for sourcing 10,000 ventilators from them.

As per the union health ministry, till June 2020-- the total projected demand of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits has been estimated to be Rs. 2.01 crore.

"Till today, the government has distributed over one crore PPE to various States/UTs," adding that more than one crore N-95 masks have been provided to them so far.