26,382 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Nearly 20% Higher Than Yesterday

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday moved a step closer towards fulfilling a key election promise made by the ruling Janata Dal United and its ally BJP, as it approved a proposal for providing free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all the people of the state. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet since the allocation of ministries last month.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered Covid testing at all colleges and universities after 183 students from IIT-Madras tested positive. Close to 1,000 IIT students and mess workers have been tested. Authorities blame it on the hostel mess and the IIT administration now sends packed food to those staying in the hostels.

Telangana plans to vaccinate 80 lakh people against COVID-19 in targeted groups from mid-January, given in eight-10 days and second dose in another four weeks, Telangana's Public Health Director G Srinivas Rao told NDTV. Telangana has cumulative 2,78,599 COVID-19 cases, of which 491 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of Covid cases.

Maharashtra is followed by four southern states in terms of the Covid case count - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In Uttarakhand, over 93,000 health workers will be given free coronavirus vaccine, the state's Health Secretary said.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India has among the highest Covid recovery rates in the world for countries with high caseloads, with over 95% having recovered from the infection.

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday, adding that six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials in India.

The US set a new daily record of Covid cases, with more than 2,48,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University virus monitor reported. The Food and Drug Administration released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective, a strong sign that it could receive emergency approval in days and be ready to roll out by next week.