20,799 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 9% Lower Than Yesterday

Kerala added 12,297 fresh Covid cases and 74 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,20,233 and the total fatalities to 25,377. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 16,333, which brought the total recoveries to 45,57,199 and the number of active cases to 1,37,043, an official press release said.

Maharashtra reported 2,692 new positive cases and 41 fatalities while 2,716 patients were discharged, according to the state health department. The new infections pushed the state's COVID-19 tally to 65,59,349. At least 1,39,207 people have died due to the virus, it said, adding that the state is now left with 35,888 active cases.

In the northeast, Mizoram has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases. At least 21,074 cases were reported in August, while September witnessed 34,263 new infections, according to the state health department. The state recorded 1,655 cases in April, 6,268 in May, 8,093 in June and 18,433 in July, it said.

India's active cases account for less than 0.78 per cent of total infections -- lowest since March 2020. The active case count stands at 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days.

The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 26,718 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of total recoveries to 3,31,21,247.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 35 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.63 per cent.

A total of 90.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 59 crore doses were administered in the first 103 days of the inoculation drive launched on June 21, 2021. Children between 12 to 18 years of age will be vaccinated against COVID-19 very soon, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has said.

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased in the week ending September 25, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, led by an increase in infections in school-age children.

Schools in England have been open for around a month, and some epidemiologists have highlighted concern about rising cases among children, although it is yet to translate into a sustained increase in infections for the population more broadly.