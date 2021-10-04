Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 3.38 Crore Covid Cases In India So Far, Over 4.48 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The active case count stands at 2,70,557, lowest in 199 days. (File)

India reported 22,842 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a slight decrease of six per cent from Saturday. At least 244 deaths were also recorded in the country due to the coronavirus, which took the death count to 4,48,817.

India's active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total infections, currently at 0.80 per cent -- lowest since March 2020. The active case count stands at 2,70,557, lowest in 199 days.

The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.87 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the number of total recoveries to 3,30,94,529.

Oct 04, 2021 05:53 (IST) War Against Covid Not Over, It Can Come Back With Vengeance: AIIMS Task Force Chief

As India has successfully administered 90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Dr Navneet Wig, Chairperson of the Covid Task Force in AIIMS Delhi, on Saturday said that the war against Covid is still not easy as the pandemic can come back with a vengeance while asserting the need for the people to be cautious.

"We have to go far ahead of 100 crores and have to make everybody double vaccinated. So this is our aim and we are moving ahead, but we have to move faster and ensure that everybody gets the second dose as well," Dr Wig told ANI.

"And that is how we are going to win this war. It is not an easy war still, we cannot be overconfident, we have to be a little underconfident so that we don't lower our guard and take all precautions," he added.