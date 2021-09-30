Bengal Extends Covid Curbs Till October 30 But Eases Them For Durga Puja

West Bengal, among the ten worst affected states, today reported 748 new Covid cases and 14 deaths.

The West Bengal government today announced the easing of Covid restrictions for Durga Puja celebrations, although the curbs have been extended till the end of next month.

The restrictions include no vehicular traffic from 11 pm to 5 am. No trains will be operated till October 30 either, officials have said.

The restraints will be eased between October 10 and October 20 when the state celebrates its biggest annual festival, Durga Puja.

"In view of the ensuing festive period, the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am is relaxed during 10th October 2021 to 20th October 2021," an order from the West Bengal government said today.

"Employers/management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments, and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures, including regular sanitisation of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of state directives and COVID appropriate norms," the order said.

West Bengal, among the worst ten states in terms of the spread of Covid, today reported 748 new Covid cases and 14 deaths. The overall numbers reported from the state are 15,68,321 infections and 18,788 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020. It has an active caseload of 7,580.

The nationwide numbers for today are: 23,59 new infections -- 24 per cent higher than yesterday's -- 311 deaths, 28,718 recoveries, and 5,500 active cases.