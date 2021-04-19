2.73 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, 1,619 Deaths In New Record High For India: 10 Points

The government on Sunday said it has increased the supply of medical oxygen to 12 "high-burden states", including Maharashtra, which has the highest caseload in the country. Heart-breaking visuals from across the country have captured the distress of patients struggling to get hospital beds and medical oxygen.

The supply of oxygen meant for industries will also be diverted for medical use, the centre said on Sunday. Railways is also planning to run "Oxygen Express Trains" via green corridors to give a boost to the fight against Covid.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka saw the biggest single-day surge in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections, Delhi reported 25,462 new cases while Karnataka saw a spike of 19,067 cases. Bengaluru too saw highest daily surge with 12,793 cases.

Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Manipur have announced fresh restrictions. Apart from 9 pm-5 am night curfew, malls, schools, cinema halls and places of worship have been shut in Bihar till May 15.

Tamil Nadu has announced a night curfew from Tuesday between 10 pm and 4 am. Beaches, parks have been temporarily shut and inter-state movement of buses has been restricted.

In Rajasthan, restrictions will be imposed from today till May 3 as a part of "anushasan pakhwada" or "self-discipline fortnight". Manipur is bracing for a 7 pm- 5 am night curfew; large gatherings have been banned in the state.

The Health Ministry on Sunday told the states that fresh curbs - to break the chain of transmission - should not hamper vaccination efforts. Over 12 crore doses have been administered so far; however, cases continue to rise.

In Delhi, weekend curfew is likely to be extended after a meeting between Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. On Sunday, Mr Kejriwal also red-flagged shortage of medical oxygen amid Covid surge.

"Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi's quota has been diverted to other states," he wrote in a tweet.