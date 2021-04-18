Night curfew In Bihar; Schools, Malls, Places Of Worship Shut Till May 15

All malls, parks, cinema halls will now be closed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a series of restrictions including night curfew across the state, as Covid cases showed a sharp spike. All shops and business establishments should be closed by 6 pm and government offices should close an hour earlier, the Chief Minister said.

Over the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 8,690 cases -- an all-time high. The total caseload is more than 3 lakh.

Migrant labourers from the state have been asked to return as soon as possible. "The difficulty will increase with delay," the Chief Minister has said. Migrants have been making their way back to Bihar as the coronavirus figures started surging. Over the last week, thousands have reached the state from Mumbai, Piune and Delhi.

All malls, parks, cinema halls have been closed and restaurants have been kept open only for takeaways.

Educational institutions and religious establishments will be closed till May 15, the Chief Minister said. No exams will be conducted.

Containment zones will be created, reports of RT-PCR tests will be given on time, supplies of oxygen and medicine will be arranged, the Chief Minister told reporters.

The state, he added, will also monitor people who are on home isolation and in containment zones.

On April 9, the state government had given a 7 pm deadline to shops and business establishments. Schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain shut for another one week till April 18, the government had said.

The vaccination drive in the state would also be ramped up, Mr Kumar had said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers.