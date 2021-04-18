Railways To Run Oxygen Express Trains Via Green Corridors To Fight Covid

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted about steps to contain Covid.

Stepping up the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Railways is all set to operate "Oxygen Express" trains, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said today, adding that it will help to "to get oxygen in bulk and rapidly to patients".

Green corridors are being created to ensure fast movement of these trains.

"Railways is leaving no stone unturned in the battle against COVID-19. We will be running Oxygen express trains using green corridors to get Oxygen in bulk and rapidly to patient," the Railways Minister said in a tweet. Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders will be transported on these trains.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had "approached Ministry of Railways to explore whether Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by Railways," a government statement read.

Availability of oxygen is "a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection," the statement further said.

The government is also working towards increasing the number of isolation of beds in the trains, the Union Minister said in another post. More than three lakh isolation beds can be set up - depending on the states demand - he explained.

"Govt under PM @NarendraModi leading the fight against COVID-19: 50 COVID-19 isolation coaches with 800 beds ready at Shakur Basti Station & 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar Station in Delhi. Railways can setup >3 lakh isolation beds across the country on States' demand," he posted.

The measures come as India - hit by the second Covid wave - sees an alarming spike in Covid cases. This morning, the country's tally surged to 1.47 crore cases with 2.61 lakh fresh cases - the biggest spike so far.