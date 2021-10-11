18,132 Fresh Covid Cases In A Day, Highest Recovery Rate Since March 2020

The daily test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.75 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 42 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.53 per cent.

The active cases comprise less than 1 per cent of the total infections, currently at 0.67%, lowest since March 2020.

During the same period 193 related deaths were recorded, according to the Health Ministry.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98 per cent, highest since March 2020, the bulletin showed. With 21,563 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,32,93,478.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 94 crore-mark, with 66,85,415 vaccine doses administered on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has so far administered 94,70,10,175 COVID-19 vaccines.

Kerala recorded 10,691 new Covid-19 cases and 85 related fatalities on Sunday. The state currently has 1,11,083 active Covid cases while the test positivity rate stands at 13.05 percent.

Tamil Nadu added 1,329 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday which pushed the overall caseload in the state to 26,78,265. With 15 related fatalities, the death count rose to 35,783.

In fifth mega vaccination drive, Tamil Nadu inoculated 22.52 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday. A total of 11,50,351 people received the first shot and 11,02,290 the second, state Health Department said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,294 fresh Covid cases and 28 fatalities. During the same period, 1,823 patients recovered from the infection, according to the state's health bulletin.