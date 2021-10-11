Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 18,166 Covid Cases

Covid Cases in India: India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 94.70 crore.

India reported 18,166 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest single-day rise in nearly seven months. The country also reported 214 deaths due to coronavirus. The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,30,971, lowest in 208 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.99 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 23,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,32,71,915 in India. The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 41 days.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India :

Oct 11, 2021 05:36 (IST) Tamil Nadu reports 1,329 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths



Tamil Nadu reported 1,329 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

With this, the total cases of this virus rose to 26,78,265 including 16,130 active cases.

However, the deaths touched 35,783 in the state with 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries are at 26,26,352 including 1,436 people getting discharged from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.