Coronavirus: 15 Members Of Maharashtra Family Caught Violating Home Quarantine Norms

India has been under lockdown since March 24 (File)

The police caught 15 people of a family, who were stamped for home quarantine, at a checkpost on Pune-Mumbai Highway amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Thursday.

The police intercepted the vehicle on Wednesday morning after noticing home-quarantine stamps on the occupants, assistant sub-inspector Vishwas Ambekar said.

The Mumbai-based family, along with the driver, has now been sent for institutional quarantine at Wadgaon, he said, adding that a case was registered against the driver under the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Act.

"The family is from Andheri and had gone to attend a funeral at a village in Osmanabad district. On March 31, the local administration had stamped them and instructed them to remain under home quarantine there," the official said.

However, they violated the instructions and started their return journey to Mumbai, he added.