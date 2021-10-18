13,596 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Lowest Daily Rise In Nearly 8 Months

India Coronavirus Cases: 166 deaths have been recorded since yesterday.

India logged 13,596 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise in the last eight months or 230 days, the Health Ministry's data showed. 166 people have died of Covid in the last 24 hours.

Across the country, 97.79 crore vaccine doses have been given so far as it chases the goal to fully vaccinate 108 crore adults by the end of this year.

The country's active caseload (1,89,694) is .56 per cent of the overall cases logged since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said in a statement this morning. The active caseload is also the lowest in 221 days.

The daily positivity rate, which refers to the number of people testing positive out of every 100 tests, stood at 1.37 per cent this morning - it has been less than 3 per cent for the last 49 days.