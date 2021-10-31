Coronavirus: 12,830 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 10% Lower Than Yesterday; 446 Deaths

The recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.

At least 14,667 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,55,842.

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.46% per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,59,272, which is the lowest in 247 days.

Over 11 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on October 30 taking the total samples tested to 60.83 crore, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.