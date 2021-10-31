Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 14,313 Fresh Covid Cases, 549 Related Deaths

Covid cases in India: Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases. (File)

India on Saturday recorded 14,313 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 3,42,60,470, according to the data released by the Union health ministry. During the same period, 549 virus-related fatalities were recorded.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, with active cases in India currently at 1,61,555.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.

Kerala added 7,772 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 49,44,857. The number of deaths rose to 31,156 with 471 more deaths accounted for. Of the 471 deaths, 86 were reported on Friday while the rest have been added in the last few days as backlog fatalities get certified as Covid deaths.

