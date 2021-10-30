  • Home
  • Education
  • Teachers Without Even One Vaccine Dose Won't Be Allowed In Schools: Delhi Government

Teachers Without Even One Vaccine Dose Won't Be Allowed In Schools: Delhi Government

Teachers and staffers of schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, who have not taken a single dose of Covid -19 vaccine till October 15, will not be allowed to attend school, according to an order.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 8:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Mizoram Allows Reopening Of Schools In Aizawl Civic Body Area For Class 10, 12
Maharashtra Minister Prajakt Tanpure Visits 2 Delhi Government Schools
Not Sharing Lunch, Books, Staggered Entry, Exit Among DDMA Guidelines For November 1 School Reopening
Karnataka Government, ISDC To Host Conclave Of New National Educational Policy
Dearth Of Special Teachers Who Alone Can Impart Education, Training To CwSN: Supreme Court
West Bengal School Reopening: Education Department Drafts SOP, Awaits Nod From Secretariat
Teachers Without Even One Vaccine Dose Won't Be Allowed In Schools: Delhi Government
Delhi Directorate of Education releases guidelines for Delhi school reopening
New Delhi:

Teachers and staffers of schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education, who have not taken a single dose of Covid -19 vaccine till October 15, will not be allowed to attend school, according to an order. Officials will verify vaccination status through the Arogya Setu application or vaccination certificate produced by teachers and staffers, according to the order issued by the directorate on October 28. It also said that those who have not received their vaccine dose by October 15, will be treated as on leave till the administration of first dose of vaccine.

Heads of government, government-aided and private-unaided recognised schools of the Directorate of Education (DoE) had been directed to submit information on vaccination of teachers and staffers by October 20. They were directed to submit the information on a Google tracker link of the directorate that provides it Covid vaccination status report of teachers and staffers. In an order, which was issued last month, the DoE had said that unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers will not be allowed to attend school from October 15, and they will be considered as being on leave.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
UP Police Asks NTA To Withhold Result Of 25 Medical Aspirants: Reports
DU Releases 4th Cut-Off List: Here’s College, Course-Wise List
DU Releases 4th Cut-Off List: Here’s College, Course-Wise List
NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules
NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules
DU UG Admission 2021: 4th Cut-Off List Out For Jesus And Mary College; Consolidated List Soon
DU UG Admission 2021: 4th Cut-Off List Out For Jesus And Mary College; Consolidated List Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................