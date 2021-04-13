1.61 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases In India, 1.36 Crore Total Cases

The total number of reported cases typically fall on Tuesdays because of delayed results from tests done on weekends.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 51,751 new cases, down from yesterday's 63,294 and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state government is likely to take a call on announcing a complete lockdown in the state this week.

In terms of the total caseload, Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Delhi comes in at sixth spot.

Delhi had on Monday reported 11,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in the biggest single-day spike ever. Delhi is now third on the list of states reporting the most number of new cases every day. The city also reported 72 Covid-linked deaths on Monday - the most in a day since December 5.

There is now a three-fold increase in demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators among the 17,000 people in home isolation across the national capital. Across Delhi as people find themselves in need of oxygen cylinders and such equipment, suppliers are flooded with calls and are scrambling to find more stock to meet the increased demand.

The Delhi government on Monday said 14 private hospitals in the city have been made "full COVID-19" hospitals and asked them not to admit patients other than those infected with coronavirus. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid treatment.

Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik V has been cleared for emergency use by India's drug regulator. Sputnik V becomes the third coronavirus vaccine to be cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India. India is currently administering two vaccines - the Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Despite the surge in cases, lakhs of devotees from across the country have gathered in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela - one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. More than one lakh devotees were seen on the banks of River Ganga, bathing, violating social distancing and not wearing masks.

Over 40 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total number of inoculations to over 10.85 crore. The active cases in the country are at 12,64,698. The positivity rate stands at 11.5 per cent, slightly down from yesterday's 14.3 per cent.