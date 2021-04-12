14 Delhi Hospitals Turned Into Covid-Exclusive Centres. Here's The List

82 private hospitals have been asked to keep 60 per cent of their ICU beds for Covid patients (File)

The Delhi government today said 14 private hospitals in the city have been made "full COVID-19" hospitals and asked them not to admit patients other than those infected with coronavirus. Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to keep 60 per cent of their ICU beds for Covid patients, according to the order. "Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment," the order said.

The 14 hospitals are: Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Holy Family Hospital, Okhla; Maharaja Agrasen, Punjabi Bagh; Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; Max Hospital, Saket; Venkateswara Hospital, Dwarka; Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar; Jaipur Golden Hospital, Rohini; Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Janakpuri; Pushpavati Singhania Hospital, Saket; Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, and Saroj Super Specialty Hospital.

The Delhi government said it took the decision to turn these hospitals into full-time COVID-19 treatment facilities after an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

The national capital today reported 11,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths in the biggest single-day spike ever.