Coronavirus Live Updates: India Overtakes Brazil As World's Second Worst-Hit Country

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Latest News: At 1.35 crore COVID-19 cases so far, India crossed Brazil's 1.34 crore tally but remains behind America's 3.12 crore.

New Delhi:

India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst hit country in terms of COVID-19 infections, bearing the brunt of a new wave fanned by crowded election rallies, religious festivals and cavalier attitudes.

India reported a new record in daily coronavirus infections, logging over 1.68 lakh cases. At 1.35 crore COVID-19 cases so far, the country crossed Brazil's 1.34 crore tally but remains behind America's 3.12 crore.

The total number of deaths because of COVID-19 crossed 1.7 lakh and active cases hit a new high of 12 lakh.

Meanwhile, Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik-V has been cleared for emergency use approval in India by a committee of experts in the middle of a record spike in virus cases in the country. If approved by regulator DGCI, this will become the third vaccine to be used in India after Serum Institute of India's Covishield - developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca - and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Sputnik-V, manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's, has the highest effectiveness - 91.6 per cent -- after the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases:

Apr 13, 2021 06:27 (IST)
Apr 13, 2021 06:24 (IST)
Congress Asks Election Commission To Urge People To Follow Covid Norms During Bengal Elections

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to the Election Commission requesting it to instruct ''masses to take necessary precautions during polling, assembling, and processions'' during the ongoing elections in West Bengal.

"Coronavirus infection is a curse to mankind. It has taken more lives than any other pandemic. Though restrictions like partial lockdowns, night curfew are imposed in other parts of the country. To prevent the rapid spread of the disease, in poll-bound West Bengal no such precautions have been adopted," Mr Chowdhury wrote in his letter to the EC.