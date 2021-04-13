Coronavirus Live Updates: India Overtakes Brazil As World's Second Worst-Hit Country

India reported a new record in daily coronavirus infections, logging over 1.68 lakh cases.

India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst hit country in terms of COVID-19 infections, bearing the brunt of a new wave fanned by crowded election rallies, religious festivals and cavalier attitudes.

India reported a new record in daily coronavirus infections, logging over 1.68 lakh cases. At 1.35 crore COVID-19 cases so far, the country crossed Brazil's 1.34 crore tally but remains behind America's 3.12 crore.

The total number of deaths because of COVID-19 crossed 1.7 lakh and active cases hit a new high of 12 lakh.

Meanwhile, Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik-V has been cleared for emergency use approval in India by a committee of experts in the middle of a record spike in virus cases in the country. If approved by regulator DGCI, this will become the third vaccine to be used in India after Serum Institute of India's Covishield - developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca - and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Sputnik-V, manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's, has the highest effectiveness - 91.6 per cent -- after the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus India Cases:

Apr 13, 2021 06:27 (IST) Delhi: Amid rising cases of COVID-19, migrant workers start returning to their native places; visuals from ISBT, Anand Vihar.



"The rate at which the cases are rising makes it obvious that lockdown would be imposed. That is why I am going home," a labourer said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8D2kfxQcfN - ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021