Noida Records Highest Single-Day Covid Deaths Since November

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded four coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the district's death count to 97, official data showed.

This is the first time in over four months that the district witnessed more than a single death due to coronavirus in a day. On November 24, it had recorded three deaths.

There were 229 new cases and the tally rose to 27,957. The number of active cases climbed to 1,602, the Health Department said.

Fifty-five more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries to 26,258, it said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death count of 97 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate reached 93.92 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active cases in the state reached 95,980 from 81,576 the previous day, while the recoveries climbed to 6.18 lakh and the death count to 9,309, the department said.

