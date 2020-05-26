Coronavirus: 1.45 Lakh Cases In India So Far, 4,167 Deaths

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 41.60 per cent this morning. 60,491 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

India is the tenth most affected country by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Germany. The United States - epicentre of the pandemic - has registered more than 1.6 million cases and nearly 1,00,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

In Tamil Nadu, the state with the most number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra, capital Chennai to show a daily spike in the number of cases. The southern state reported 805 casesover the last 24 hours, taking the total to 17,082.

Nagaland reported its first three cases on Monday, after two men and a woman -- all in their 20s, who recently returned to the state from Chennai in a special train -- were found infected with the novel coronavirus. India's first COVID-19 case was detected in late January, but Nagaland had remained free of it so far.

Limited domestic air travel resumed across the country on Monday amid disarray after some states restricted the number of flights hours before departure, causing last-minute cancellations and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, has said that said it will allow 25 flights to Mumbai and 25 flights from Mumabi for now.The state government on Monday announced rules for passengers travelling through the airports in Mumbai.

The Himachal Pradesh government has made provisions to extend the lockdown in parts of the state for another five weeks. An order from the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, allowed all districts to extend the lockdown till June 30 if needed. The final call belongs to the district administration. For now, it stands extended in Hamirpur and Solan.

The World Health Organization on Monday said it had temporarily suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, China has offered to repatriate its citizens from India who want to return home. On Monday, a notice in Mandarin was put up on the website of the Chinese embassy, asking those wanting to return home to book tickets in special flights at their own expense.