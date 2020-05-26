Live Coronavirus Updates: Government Permits Charter Flight Operations To Resume, Global Tally At Over 5.3 Million

Globally, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.3 million.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed chartered flights to resume their operations from Monday, the day when the scheduled domestic passenger flights also started.

The ministry said "non-scheduled and private operators" of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from May 25 onwards. The ministry has also issued the guidelines for the passengers.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus now stands at 4,021.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst coronavirus hit state with 50,231 COVID-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,277), Gujarat (14,056) and Delhi (13,418).

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 is scheduled to end on May 31.

