Bulldozer Action Against Madhya Pradesh Man Accused Of Killing Son-In-Law

The victim's wife had already received death threats.

Following the horrific murder of a 23-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police sources said they will demolish the house of the accused and also cancel a firearm licence in their name.

The victim, Dheeru Jatav, had married a woman from the village against her family's wishes two years ago in court, and the couple had fled to Ahmedabad in Gujarat where they had lived since. Both of them belong to the same community.

They had recently returned to the village with their daughter to celebrate Diwali, hoping the anger of the relatives would have dissipated. The woman had already received death threats.

The victim along with two others was heading towards a shop on Saturday evening when the accused, including his father-in-law, kidnapped him.

The accused took the victim to a place nearby, where they killed him with an axe, he said.

The victim's father Brakhbhan Jatav, in his complaint, stated that one of the men accompanying his son had informed him about the abduction.

On reaching the spot, Mr Jatav claimed, that he saw the accused beating his son with sticks and a rifle and later killing him with an axe.

The accused reportedly fled the scene on spotting him.

Mr Jatav has said that he had stopped his son from coming to the village, but the latter insisted, thinking the anger in his wife's family would have dissipated in two years.

The incident took place in Machhawali village in the district on Saturday night. One of the seven accused has been arrested.