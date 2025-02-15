Cop, Teacher Among 3 J&K Government Employees Sacked Over Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sacked three government employees, including a police constable, a teacher and an orderly in the forest department, days after vowing to take "strongest possible action" against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism.

According to sources, the Lieutenant Governor's action came after an investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies established their terror links.

The terminated employees have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat, the Jammu and Kashmir police constable who was arrested in May 2024; Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, a teacher lodged in a district jail; and Nisar Ahmad Khan, who was posted as an orderly at the forest range office.

While Firdous Ahmad Bhat and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat worked for the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, Nisar Ahmad Khan helped Hizbul Mujahideen, sources said.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha this week had chaired two security review meetings amid a series of incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu division in recent days.

Two army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion triggered by the terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu on February 11. A soldier was also injured in cross-border firing in the Rajouri sector a day earlier.

In a meeting on February 13, Mr Sinha had directed the officials to take "effective steps to wipe out" terrorism in the Jammu region. He also told them to "completely dismantle" the infrastructure and local support of terrorism.

"We need to take the strongest possible action against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism. Make sure that acts of individuals or groups trying to create fear in society are termed as terrorist actions and they should be punished as per the law," he said.

"Every perpetrator and supporter of terrorism must pay the price. We need to equip ourselves with credible intelligence and act more effectively to neutralise the terrorists and ensure the security of citizens. We must be prepared for conventional as well as non-conventional threats," Mr Sinha said.

In a meeting a day earlier, he had directed officials to follow a "zero-tolerance policy" to tackle terrorism.

He also said he had given Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces a "free hand to neutralise terror ecosystem operating in the shadows".

"Those supporting and financing terrorism will have to pay a very heavy price," he said.