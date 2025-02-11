2 Soldiers Killed In Action As Terrorists Set Off Bomb In Jammu And Kashmir

Two soldiers were killed in action in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector today, the Indian Army said.

In a post on X, the army's White Knight Corps confirmed the casualties.

"White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers," the army said.

The IED attack came while the soldiers were on a "fence patrol" along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway," the army said.

Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities.

Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway.

White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of... — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 11, 2025

Yesterday, a soldier was critically injured by gunfire along the LoC in Rajouri district. The soldier was at a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector when a bullet hit him.

He was immediately taken to a military hospital, officials said. They said preliminary information revealed the fire came from across the LoC around 2.40 pm.

On February 8, an army patrol was fired upon from a forest across the LoC in the Keri sector by terrorists, apparently waiting for an opportunity to cross the LoC.

Indian troops fired in retaliation and subsequently, the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area.