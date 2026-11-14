Cop Shot At While Trying To Arrest Suspect In Bengal, Accused Flees

A police constable was shot and injured while attempting to catch a suspect in the Laik Bazar area under Santiniketan Police Station in Birbhum, West Bengal.

According to police sources, the incident took place in front of a closed private nursing home located along the Bolpur-Nanoor main road. A police officer and a constable were travelling on a motorcycle in search of the accused. They suddenly came face-to-face with the suspect near the nursing home.

When the police personnel attempted to arrest him, the accused allegedly opened fire at them. Constable Biswajit Das sustained a bullet injury to his leg. The accused fled the spot immediately after firing.

The injured constable was promptly rescued by personnel from Santiniketan Police Station and rushed to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police sources have clarified that the incident did not take place inside a house, nor was the police personnel called inside a house before the firing. According to the police, the confrontation took place unexpectedly in front of the closed private nursing home, where the accused allegedly opened fire when the officers tried to arrest him.

However, the identity of the accused, his residential address and the specific case in which the police were attempting to arrest him remain unknown. Police have not yet disclosed further details about the suspect. More information is awaited.

Notably, this is reportedly the second shooting incident in the Bolpur-Santiniketan area since the change of government in the state.

Earlier, a BJP leader lost his life in a shooting incident. Now, a police constable has been shot while attempting to arrest a suspect. The back-to-back incidents have raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the Bolpur-Santiniketan region.