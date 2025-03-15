Cop On Holi Duty Suffers Heart Attack, Dies On Way To Hospital

A 54-year-old police inspector deployed for Holi duty suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Indore district, an official said on Saturday.

Inspector Sanjay Pathak was on duty at communally sensitive Betma town of the district on Friday, Indore additional superintendent of police (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said Pathak complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to Bombay Hospital in Indore but died on the way.

According to police, Pathak was from from Bhopal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)