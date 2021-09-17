Cop, Labourer Shot Dead In J&K, Police Point To Terrorists' 'Frustration'

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of J&K police, termed the recent attacks by terrorists "cowardly". File

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a migrant labourer were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in Kulgam district today.

Terrorists gunned down Constable Bantoo Sharma near his home at Wanpoh village. According to officials, he was off duty at the time of attack. This was the second killing of a policeman this week after terrorists shot dead Sub-Inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir in Srinagar on Sunday.

Shankar Choudhary from Bihar, who had been working as a labourer at Neehama village, was fired at from a point blank range. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said the attacks show the frustration of terrorists after their top commanders were killed in the recent security operations. "Terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan are frustrated with the recent elimination of top commanders of terrorist outfits and peaceful environment maintained even after the death of separatist leader SAS Geelani," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of J&K police.

"That is why the terrorists have cowardly killed one unarmed policeman (sub-inspector) recently, and an unarmed policeman and an innocent labourer today in Kulgam district," he added.

Political leaders strongly condemned the killing of the police constable.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji's family. May his soul rest in peace."

Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji's family. May his soul rest in peace. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 17, 2021

Omar Abdullah, vice-president of National Conference and former chief minister, condemned the incident in a Twitter post and expressed condolences to the policeman's family and colleagues.

I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 17, 2021

Condemning the killing, Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone tweeted, "Strongly condemn the killing of a police man in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell."

Strongly condemn the killing of a police man in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) September 17, 2021

Earlier, Sub-Inspector Mir was shot dead from close range when he had taken a detained person for a check-up to a medical facility in downtown Srinagar.

Thousands had attended the funeral prayers of the police officer at Kalmuna village in Kupwara district.