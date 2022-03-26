Cop Killed, Student Injured In Terror Attack In J&K's Budgam

This is the third terrorist attack in Budgam in the last month.

Terrorists shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother today in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists entered the residence of policeman Ishfaq Ahmad Dar at about 8.30 pm today. Mr Dar, 26 was killed on the spot, and his brother Umar Ahmad (23) was critically injured. He has been shifted to the hospital.

Police said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

This is the third terrorist attack in Budgam in the last month. The central Kashmir district which has largely remained free from militancy is now witnessing a spate of terrorist incidents.

Recently an army soldier was abducted and killed by terrorists in the area.

There has been a spurt in terrorist violence and target attacks this month in Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, a policeman was killed during an attack on a police patrol at the Zoonimar area of Srinagar.

Earlier this month, three Panchayat members were killed in separate attacks in the Valley.