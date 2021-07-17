Cop Hurt As His Gun Goes Off While Being Cleaned By Colleague In Maharashtra

Cop Hurt As Gun Goes Off While Being Cleaned By Colleague In Maharashtra (Representational)

A police constable was injured on Saturday after his pistol accidentally went off when his colleague was cleaning it in Beltarodi area of Nagpur, an official said.

Sheshkumar Ingle (35) and his colleague Vyankat Ganthale (34) were sitting at a tea stall near Beltarodi police station when the incident happened at around 11:30am, leaving the former injured in the thigh, the official said.

"There was some issue with Ingle's pistol and Ganthale, who has been a former C-60 commando, took it for inspection. After cleaning and setting it right, Ganthale pulled the trigger thinking the bullet chamber was empty. A round pierced Ingle's thigh. He was rushed to hospital by fellow police personnel, His condition is now stable," the official added.

