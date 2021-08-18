Talking To Centre Over Bengal Residents In Afghanistan: Mamata Banerjee (FILE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her government is coordinating with the Centre for the safe return of over 200 people from the state who are still stranded in Afghanistan.

She said that the stranded West Bengal residents are from Kalimpong and Terai who were working in Afghanistan.

"The chief secretary will write to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring them back," she told reporters.

Holding that the Afghanistan crisis is a big problem, she said, "We must first look after the safety of Indians."

To a question whether the BJP government at the Centre should revisit the immigration policy in light of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, "It is a sensitive issue and a major policy decision. The MEA is monitoring the crisis situation. I shouldn't comment on it at present."

