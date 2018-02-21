Controversial Rajasthan Immunity Bill Taken Back In State Assembly

Rajasthan's Public Works Department minister Yunus Khan moved a Motion in the House, which was passed with a voice vote.
On Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had announced the withdrawal of the controversial bill, which had invited sharp criticism and protest from opposition, rights groups and others.
The Bill, introduced in the last assembly session, sought to protect serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state from being investigated for on-duty action, without its prior sanction.
It also barred the media from reporting on accusations of such wrongdoings till the government sanctions a probe.
The Bill was referred to the Select Committee in the Assembly's last session after an uproar by the Congress. BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari had termed it "Kala Kanoon".
The ordinance was promulgated by the Rajasthan government on September 6, 2017, and the Bill was introduced in the Assembly on October 23, 2017.
The ordinance, after the Bill's introduction in the Assembly, was valid for a six-week period and it lapsed in December 2017.