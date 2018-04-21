Control Your Emotions And Resume Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Education Minister

"After the Kathua incident, we gave the students a chance to vent their emotions. Students should control their emotions and now go back to their classes," the minister told media.
The minister said Kashmir cannot afford a generation of illiterates and urged everybody to help ensure that students resume academic activities.
Kashmir has been in the throes of spiraling student protests in the past month or so to seek justice for the Kathua rape-murder victim whose body was found in Rasana village on January 10.