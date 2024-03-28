Continue To Encourage Peaceful Resolution Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict: India

India's stand was reiterated by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on Thursday.

India on Thursday said it continues to encourage a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy".

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during a press meet on India's stand on the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We continue to encourage peaceful resolution of Russian-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 20, had separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi had spoken to Mr Putin over the phone to congratulate him for winning a fifth term in office in the recent elections and followed it up with a phone call to Mr Zelensky to convey India's "consistent support" for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict.

During the telephone conversation, the Ukrainian president had thanked India for its support for his country's sovereignty and said that it would be important for Kyiv to see New Delhi attend the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland.

