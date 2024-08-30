Consultant Behind Shivaji Statue Which Collapsed In Maharashtra Arrested

A consultant involved in the structural designing of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg, which collapsed recently, has been arrested. The arrest comes days after protests from Opposition leaders seeking a thorough investigation into the collapse.

The Statue was unveiled on December 4 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Navy Day celebrations conducted, for the first time in Sindhudurg. The statue was aimed at honouring the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence and security, and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy.

A joint technical committee headed by the Indian Navy with representatives from the Maharashtra Government and technical experts is being formed to investigate the unfortunate damage.