Third Phase Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Has Begun, Will Be Completed By May

Workers during the last phase of the foundation work of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The third phase of construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya which includes the plinth of the main structure has begun and will be completed by May, the temple's trust said on Thursday.

"The construction work of the temple is progressing according to the plan and by December 2023, devotees will be able to get the opportunity of Lord Shri Ram darshan," the trust said in a statement.

In the first two phases of the construction work, the temple's foundation and raft were laid, it said, adding that the third phase has begun which includes constructing the plinth.

"With a view to achieving strength, other physical and chemical features and consequent longevity, the work of plinth with granite stone has begun from January 24 this year. Keeping in mind the longevity of the temple life, it was decided to use strongest natural granite of southern India. Thus, the third phase construction of the temple with stone has formally commenced," the trust said.

On this plinth, which acts as base for the building, the super structure of the temple will be constructed. About 17,000 granite stones of size 5 ft x 2.5 ft x 3 ft will be used in the construction of plinth. The weight of each stone is approximately 2.50 tonnes. The activity of laying of granite stone is likely to be completed by May.

After the completion of plinth work, actual construction of the temple's main structure would start.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out construction work of the temple and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant.

Following the judgement of the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was entrusted in February 2020 to undertake the construction of the temple.

The trust constituted a construction committee with former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra as its chairman.