Constitution Of India Is Like Modern Version Of 'The Gita': Lok Sabha Speaker

Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita', said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation.

Addressing the event on the Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'."

Constitution Day was celebrated in the Central Hall of the Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others attended the event.

Several Opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP) have decided to boycott the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

The nation celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010.