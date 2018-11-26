Constitution Day: A Day To Remember The Significance Of Indian Constitution

draft of the constitution was prepared by the drafting committee chaired by BR Ambedkar

Indian constitution was adopted on November 26 1949 which an important landmark in the country's journey as an independent, sovereign republic. The constitution came into force on January 26 next year.

Constitution Day was first celebrated four years ago in 2015, when the Narendra Modi- government decided to mark the day as a tribute to B R Ambedkar, who played a an important role in the framing of the Indian Constitution. The constitution day is also known as the samvidhan divas.

The constituent assembly with members who duly reflecting the diversity of the country and many of who fought valiantly for the freedom of the country took two years, 11 months and 17 days to accomplish the stupendous task of drafting the Indian Constitution. The Indian constitution stood the test of the time as India has been a successful democracy unlike many other countries who had became independent in the same time.

"Just imagine, these luminaries gave us such a comprehensive and detailed Constitution within a period of just less than three years. The extraordinary pace at which they drafted the Constitution is an example of time management and productivity to emulate even today," Prime Minister Narendra spoke in his radio programme, Maan Ki Baat, on Sunday, on the eve of the Constitution Day.

The day, November 26 1946, was a proud moment for the young country. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, President of the Constituent Assembly. In his speech before the adoption of the constitution had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation.

"I shall only hope that all those whose good fortune it may be to work with this Constitution in future, will remember that it was a unique victory which we achieved by unique method taught by the Father of the Nation."

The draft of the constitution was prepared by a committee chaired by BR Ambedkar, an iconic lawyer, scholar and leader who had championed the cause of the down-trodden. November 26 was commemorated as National Law Day, after a resolution by the Supreme Court Bar Association, a lawyers' body, in 1979.

"I still remember how in 2010, when 60 years of the adoption of the Constitution were being celebrated, we had taken out a procession by placing the Constitution atop an elephant," Mr Modi had said.

The Indian Constitution that has over 90,000 words is the toil of and 271 men and women who were part of the constituent assembly that drafted it.

By all means the Constitution serves as a powerful emancipation proclamation ending centuries of discrimination, economic, political and social exclusion for millions of people.